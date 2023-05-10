In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Rivian Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Rivian Automotive has lost about 14.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 12.2%. Airbnb is showing a gain of 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.2%, and Illumina, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, RIVN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.