In early trading on Monday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks registers a 61.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 3.7%. Airbnb is showing a gain of 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.6%, and Tesla, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, PANW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.