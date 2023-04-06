In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 15.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 4.1%. Airbnb is showing a gain of 29.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Costco Wholesale, trading down 3.8%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, MU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.