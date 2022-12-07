In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 30.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 5.2%. Airbnb is lower by about 47.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 4.5%, and PACCAR, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.