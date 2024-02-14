In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Datadog registers a 11.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 5.1%. Airbnb is showing a gain of 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 4.2%, and Lam Research, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, DDOG

