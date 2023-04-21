In early trading on Friday, shares of CSX topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, CSX Corp registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 4.6%. Airbnb is showing a gain of 32.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 3.1%, and Datadog, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, CSX

