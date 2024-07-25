And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 7.6%. Warner Bros Discovery is lower by about 31.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are lululemon athletica, trading down 7.0%, and Keurig Dr Pepper, trading up 4.0% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, ODFL
