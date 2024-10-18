In early trading on Friday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 54.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.2%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 1.6%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, NFLX

