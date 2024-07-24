Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, TTWO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software has lost about 4.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 10.1%. Tesla is lower by about 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Roper Technologies, trading down 8.0%, and Xcel Energy, trading up 1.6% on the day.

