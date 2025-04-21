In early trading on Monday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 5.2%. Tesla Inc is lower by about 43.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Trade Desk, trading down 4.5%, and Palantir Technologies, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, NFLX

