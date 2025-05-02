In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 9.8%. Atlassian is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 8.2%, and Applovin, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, DXCM

