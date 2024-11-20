In early trading on Wednesday, shares of The Trade Desk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, The Trade Desk registers a 71.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 6.1%. Super Micro Computer is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 3.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, TTD

