And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 24.4%. Super Micro Computer is lower by about 26.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 5.6%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 8.3% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, TSLA
