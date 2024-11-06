News & Insights

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, TSLA

November 06, 2024 — 10:36 am EST

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 24.4%. Super Micro Computer is lower by about 26.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 5.6%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 8.3% on the day.

