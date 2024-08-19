And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 2.4%. Super Micro Computer is showing a gain of 115.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Arm Holdings, trading down 2.0%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 1.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, PYPL
