In early trading on Monday, shares of PayPal Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings registers a 12.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 2.4%. Super Micro Computer is showing a gain of 115.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arm Holdings, trading down 2.0%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SMCI, PYPL

