In early trading on Friday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Zscaler registers a 49.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 16.9%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 29.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 6.8%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, ZS

