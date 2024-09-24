In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, PDD Holdings has lost about 25.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.7%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications, trading down 2.5%, and lululemon athletica, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, PDD

