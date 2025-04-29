In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Honeywell International has lost about 7.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 6.2%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, HON

