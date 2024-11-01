In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.6%. Year to date, Atlassian has lost about 7.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 3.3%. PayPal Holdings is showing a gain of 24.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Super Micro Computer, trading down 2.8%, and Charter Communications, trading up 14.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, TEAM

