In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palantir Technologies, trading down 11.5%. Palantir Technologies is showing a gain of 44.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.8%, and Marriott International, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PLTR, CEG

