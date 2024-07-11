In early trading on Thursday, shares of CoStar Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, CoStar Group has lost about 14.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PepsiCo, trading down 1.8%. PepsiCo is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 1.7%, and Moderna, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PEP, CSGP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.