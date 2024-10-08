In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks, registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 6.4%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Super Micro Computer, trading down 4.2%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, PANW

