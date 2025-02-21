In early trading on Friday, shares of MercadoLibre (MELI) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.8%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 36.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 4.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb (ABNB), trading down 2.8%, and PDD Holdings (PDD), trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, MELI

