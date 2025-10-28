And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.2%. NXP Semiconductors is showing a gain of 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Cadence Design Systems, trading down 2.9%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals trading up 5.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, PYPL
