In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 22.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 7.1%. NXP Semiconductors is showing a gain of 14.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PACCAR, trading down 6.5%, and Arm Holdings, trading up 1.5% on the day.

