In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 40.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 7.1%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 5.4%, and Mondelez International, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, TSLA

