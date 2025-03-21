And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 7.1%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 5.4%, and Mondelez International, trading up 1.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, TSLA
