Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, MU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 23.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Microchip Technology, trading down 4.8%. Microchip Technology is lower by about 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 4.0%, and Adobe, trading up 1.1% on the day.

