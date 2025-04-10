Markets
MCHP

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, DXCM

April 10, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of DexCom (DXCM) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 8.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading down 9.0%. Microchip Technology is lower by about 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology (MU), trading down 8.8%, and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), trading up 1.9% on the day.

