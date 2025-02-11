And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 4.7%. Marriott International is showing a gain of 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.7%, and ON Semiconductor, trading up 2.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, GFS
