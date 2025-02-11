In early trading on Tuesday, shares of GlobalFoundries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, GlobalFoundries has lost about 7.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 4.7%. Marriott International is showing a gain of 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.7%, and ON Semiconductor, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, GFS

