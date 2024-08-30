In early trading on Friday, shares of MongoDB topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 17.5%. Year to date, MongoDB has lost about 29.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 2.3%. lululemon athletica is lower by about 50.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Super Micro Computer, trading down 1.2%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, MDB

