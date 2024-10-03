In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 146.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research Corp (LRCX), trading down 90.0%. Lam Research Corp is lower by about 89.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings (PDD), trading down 2.1%, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI), trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.