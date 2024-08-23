In early trading on Friday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, Workday has lost about 5.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intuit, trading down 5.3%. Intuit is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.6%, and Ross Stores, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTU, WDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.