Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, WBD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery has lost about 1.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 4.0%. Intel is showing a gain of 5.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%, and Shopify, trading up 3.9% on the day.

