In early trading on Friday, shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, The Trade Desk registers a 30.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 2.9%. Intel Corp is lower by about 60.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding (ASML), trading down 2.1%, and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, TTD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.