Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 25.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 10.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arm Holdings, trading down 2.0%, and Keurig Dr Pepper, trading up 2.5% on the day.

