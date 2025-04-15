In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 8.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 1.1%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 14.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applovin, trading down 0.8%, and Palantir Technologies, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, NFLX

