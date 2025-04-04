In early trading on Friday, shares of PepsiCo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, PepsiCo registers a 1.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 17.1%. GE HealthCare Technologies is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applovin, trading down 11.5%, and Mondelez International, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GEHC, PEP

