Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, MU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.1%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 30.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.7%. Diamondback Energy is showing a gain of 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 3.0%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 11.9% on the day.

