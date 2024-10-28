News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, MRNA

October 28, 2024 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 45.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.7%. Diamondback Energy is showing a gain of 14.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 1.6%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 2.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, MRNAVIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
MRNA
GEHC
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.