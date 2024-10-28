In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 45.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 3.7%. Diamondback Energy is showing a gain of 14.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 1.6%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FANG, MRNA

