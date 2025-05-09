In early trading on Friday, shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 24.6%. Year to date, The Trade Desk has lost about 36.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), trading down 2.3%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), trading down 2.0%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading up 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, TTD

