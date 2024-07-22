And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 8.6%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 4.1%, and ASML Holding, trading up 3.6% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, TSLA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.