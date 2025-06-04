And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 7.8%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 31.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Constellation Energy, trading down 2.4%, and ON Semiconductor, trading up 3.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, GFS
