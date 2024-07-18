In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cintas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Cintas registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 2.4%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 35.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 1.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CRWD, CTAS

