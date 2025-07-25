In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 26.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications trading down 13.4%. Charter Communications is lower by about 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 8.2%, and Axon Enterprise, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, GILD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.