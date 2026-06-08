In early trading on Monday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.2%. Year to date, Marvell Technology registers a 241.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.7%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 27.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 2.7%, and Intel, trading up 9.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALNY, MRVL

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