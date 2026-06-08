And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.7%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 27.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 2.7%, and Intel, trading up 9.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALNY, MRVL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.