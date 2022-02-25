In early trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Monster Beverage Corp has lost about 12.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zscaler (ZS), trading down 20.0%. Zscaler is lower by about 34.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna (MRNA), trading down 5.0%, and AstraZeneca (AZN), trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZS, MNST

