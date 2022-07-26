In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Fiserv topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Fiserv has lost about 0.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zscaler, trading down 6.2%. Zscaler is lower by about 54.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 4.7%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZS, FISV

