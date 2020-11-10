Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, ULTA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 9.0%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 452.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 6.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 4.4% on the day.

