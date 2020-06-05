Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.8%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 48.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 3.5%. Zoom Video Communications Inc is showing a gain of 198.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 2.1%, and Marriott International, trading up 7.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.