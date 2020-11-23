Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 523.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.0%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 520.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagen, trading down 2.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 4.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.