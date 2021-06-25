Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, SPLK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Splunk has lost about 16.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 1.9%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 1.9%, and eBay, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.